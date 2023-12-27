Food hygiene ratings given to five Eastbourne restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Princes Cafe at 324 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Urban Ground at 2a Bolton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Royal Eastbourne Golf Club at Paradise Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 12
• Rated 1: Fresh and Grilled Piri Piri at 25 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 27
• Rated 1: KiddiCity at 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 24
It means that of Eastbourne's 246 similar establishments with ratings, 198 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.