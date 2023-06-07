NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eastbourne Bandstand, a pub, bar or nightclub at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 9.

And Marina Turkish Restaurant and Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of four on May 9.