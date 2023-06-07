Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
Eastbourne Bandstand, a pub, bar or nightclub at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 9.
And Marina Turkish Restaurant and Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of four on May 9.