Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jamaica Blue, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.
And Papa's Grill, a takeaway at 4-9 Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of one on January 17.