Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Seafare Fish & Chip Restaurant, at 66 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.

And The Beach Kitchen, at 56 Beach Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of three on December 13.

It means that of Eastbourne's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.