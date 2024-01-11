Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Seafare Fish & Chip Restaurant, at 66 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.
And The Beach Kitchen, at 56 Beach Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of three on December 13.
It means that of Eastbourne's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.