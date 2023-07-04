Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Harvester at 29 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Cru at 8a Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Port Hotel at 11-12 Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Toby Carvery at Edward Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Pablo's Restaurant at 6 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: 'Light' Restaurant & Bar at College Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Cinema Café & Bar at College Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Devonshire Park Catering at 14 Compton Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Langney Sports Club Bar at Priory Lane, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Eastbourne Railway Club at Station Approach, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 31
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Broadway Chippy at 24 The Broadway, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5