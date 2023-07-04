NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Harvester at 29 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 27

    • Rated 5: Cru at 8a Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: Port Hotel at 11-12 Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: Toby Carvery at Edward Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: Pablo's Restaurant at 6 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 16

    • Rated 5: 'Light' Restaurant & Bar at College Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Cinema Café & Bar at College Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Devonshire Park Catering at 14 Compton Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Langney Sports Club Bar at Priory Lane, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 28

    • Rated 5: Eastbourne Railway Club at Station Approach, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 31

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Broadway Chippy at 24 The Broadway, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5