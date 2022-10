Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gelato Famoso at 30 Marine Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 23

• Rated 5: Beatty Cafe at 44 Beatty Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Sapphire Lights at 340 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Thayers Ice Cream at 7 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: The Blue Lagoon Warm Water Centre at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Deja Vu at 1 Bolton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Streat Greek at 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Chi at 69 The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: 7Bone Burger at 18 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: The Art House at 34 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The Beach Bar at 3 Lower Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on April 14

• Rated 1: Beijing Restaurant & Takeaway at 42 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Seamoors Wine and Music Bar at 8 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

