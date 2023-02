Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sovereign Centre at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Beach Cafe at 4 Lower Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Journeys at 6 Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Ashoka Restaurant at 28-30 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Rossi's at 39 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Willingdon Golf Club - Bar at Southdown Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The Farm at Friday Street at 15 Friday Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Pier Hotel at 4 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 30

• Rated 4: BREW AND BREAD at 200 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 1

• Rated 2: The Golf Kitchen Ltd at Southdown Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Jesters Bar at 123 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Drop in the Ocean at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mr India at 328 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 25