Food hygiene ratings handed to four Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Kokoro Alliance Limited at 136 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Marine Public House at 61 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Shanghai Time at 69 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24
• Rated 0: Priti Indian Contemporary Takeaway at 143 Green Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24