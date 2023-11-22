BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 2: Kokoro Alliance Limited at 136 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Marine Public House at 61 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Shanghai Time at 69 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24

    • Rated 0: Priti Indian Contemporary Takeaway at 143 Green Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24