Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Mirabelle at King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: That Coffee Place at 3 Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: 53.3 Cafe at Kings Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen at 39 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Favo 'Loso at 19-25 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: The Pantry, Age Concern at Junction Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 3

• Rated 4: KiddiCity at 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The London & County at 46-48 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: