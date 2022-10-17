Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Mirabelle at King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 12

    • Rated 5: That Coffee Place at 3 Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 10

    • Rated 5: 53.3 Cafe at Kings Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 7

    • Rated 5: Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen at 39 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 3

    • Rated 5: Favo 'Loso at 19-25 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 3

    • Rated 5: The Pantry, Age Concern at Junction Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 3

    • Rated 4: KiddiCity at 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The London & County at 46-48 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Papa's Grill at 4-9 Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 10