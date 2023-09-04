Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: EL CHANGARRO at 42 Church Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: M21 Xavelha Snack Bar at 20 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: 4 Golf Simulators at 3-4 Commercial Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 2
• Rated 4: Pianta Del Caffe at 167 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Beachy Head Hotel at Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: The Rainbow at Star Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Eastbourne Fishermans Club at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Krispy Kreme at The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: 1901 Fish and Chips at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 10