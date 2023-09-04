BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: EL CHANGARRO at 42 Church Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15

    • Rated 5: M21 Xavelha Snack Bar at 20 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 3

    • Rated 5: 4 Golf Simulators at 3-4 Commercial Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 2

    • Rated 4: Pianta Del Caffe at 167 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 4

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Beachy Head Hotel at Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: The Rainbow at Star Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: Eastbourne Fishermans Club at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Krispy Kreme at The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15

    • Rated 5: 1901 Fish and Chips at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 10