Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: EL CHANGARRO at 42 Church Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: M21 Xavelha Snack Bar at 20 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: 4 Golf Simulators at 3-4 Commercial Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 2

• Rated 4: Pianta Del Caffe at 167 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Beachy Head Hotel at Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The Rainbow at Star Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Eastbourne Fishermans Club at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Krispy Kreme at The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 15