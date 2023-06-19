Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Living Life Hub at 177-187 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: The Golf Kitchen Ltd at Southdown Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Holiday Inn Fish Restaurant at 7 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Sweet Spot at 163 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: The Gym Group at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5
• Rated 4: Princes Mini Golf at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Odyssey at 21 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 19