NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Living Life Hub at 177-187 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: The Golf Kitchen Ltd at Southdown Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Holiday Inn Fish Restaurant at 7 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5

    • Rated 5: Sweet Spot at 163 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: The Gym Group at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 5

    • Rated 4: Princes Mini Golf at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 19

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Odyssey at 21 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 19