Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Lakeside Tea Chalet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hampden Park Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.
And Odyssey, a takeaway at 21 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of three on February 9.