Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Lakeside Tea Chalet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hampden Park Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.

And Odyssey, a takeaway at 21 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of three on February 9.