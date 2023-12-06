Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Seafront Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 63 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.
And Alibaba, a takeaway at 33 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of four on November 7.