Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:24 GMT
Seafront Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 63 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.

And Alibaba, a takeaway at 33 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of four on November 7.