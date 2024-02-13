Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Beijing Restaurant & Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 15.
And Jade Garden, a takeaway at 100 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of four on January 15.