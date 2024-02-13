BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Beijing Restaurant & Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 15.

And Jade Garden, a takeaway at 100 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of four on January 15.