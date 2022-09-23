Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

7Bone Burger, at 18 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.

And Qualisea Fish Restaurant, at 189 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of four on August 25.