Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dolma Kitchen, at 6 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 23.
And Ashoka Restaurant, at 28-30 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of two on September 23.
It means that of Eastbourne's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 192 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.