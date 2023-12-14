Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nelson Coffee - The Roastery, at 15 Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
And The Olive Tree, at 56a Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 15.
It means that of Eastbourne's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 200 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.