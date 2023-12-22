BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
Pelican Fish Restaurant, at 7-8 Carlisle Buildings, Carlisle Road, Eastbourne was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

And Sabaidee Thai Restaurant, at 11 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 23.

It means that of Eastbourne's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.