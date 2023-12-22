Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pelican Fish Restaurant, at 7-8 Carlisle Buildings, Carlisle Road, Eastbourne was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
And Sabaidee Thai Restaurant, at 11 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 23.
It means that of Eastbourne's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.