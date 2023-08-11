BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hyde Corner at 38 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Change Please Coffee Shop at 78 The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Forge + Fuel at 78 The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Hungry Horse at Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Wicked Chicken at 19 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 21