Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hyde Corner at 38 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Change Please Coffee Shop at 78 The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 20
• Rated 5: Forge + Fuel at 78 The Beacon, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Hungry Horse at Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Wicked Chicken at 19 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 21