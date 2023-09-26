BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Eastbourne's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Caffe Italia at 2 Brassey Parade, Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 1-3 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: Princes Mini Golf at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: Naked Deli (EF) Ltd at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Embassy at 2a-2b Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 25

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Taco Bell at 143-145 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 20