Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Italia at 2 Brassey Parade, Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 1-3 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Princes Mini Golf at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Naked Deli (EF) Ltd at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Embassy at 2a-2b Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on August 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 143-145 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on September 20