Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Eastbourne restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Duke's Delicatessen & Cafe at 254 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Major Coffee at 16 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: The Clock House at 3 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; rated on May 4