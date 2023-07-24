Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Eastbourne restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sicilia Qui at Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Amore caffe at 4 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: KFC Drive Thru' at 1 Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 29
It means that of Eastbourne's 243 similar establishments with ratings, 202 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.