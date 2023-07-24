NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Eastbourne restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Sicilia Qui at Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 11

    • Rated 5: Amore caffe at 4 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on July 6

    • Rated 5: KFC Drive Thru' at 1 Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 29

    It means that of Eastbourne's 243 similar establishments with ratings, 202 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.