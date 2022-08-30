Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:47 am

Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at Marine Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.

And Bolognesely, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 69 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 11.