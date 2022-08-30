Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at Marine Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And Bolognesely, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 69 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 11.