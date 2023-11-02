Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Madeira Cafe at 72 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Taj at 89 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: C&K Sisters Diner at 477 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Kerala Flavours at 166 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Bolognesely at 69 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: The Grill Yeah You at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Prince Albert Public House at 9 High Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Lamb Inn at 36 High Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Wings & tings, Flip the bird & Seoul chikin at 15 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24