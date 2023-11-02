BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Madeira Cafe at 72 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Taj at 89 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: C&K Sisters Diner at 477 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 23

    • Rated 5: Kerala Flavours at 166 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 23

    • Rated 5: Bolognesely at 69 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 18

    • Rated 5: The Grill Yeah You at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Prince Albert Public House at 9 High Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Lamb Inn at 36 High Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Wings & tings, Flip the bird & Seoul chikin at 15 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on October 24