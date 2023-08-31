Nearly 3,100 low-emission vehicles now registered in Eastbourne

More drivers in Eastbourne are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.

Undated file photo of an electric car being charged, as the UK Government appears less likely to meet its net zero targets since it became more transparent on its plans, its climate advisers have said.

More drivers in Eastbourne are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.

But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.