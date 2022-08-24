No more deaths recorded in Eastbourne

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Eastbourne.

A total of 378 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 24 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 24,219 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.