Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Eastbourne

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the last eight days in Eastbourne.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:58 pm

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the last eight days in Eastbourne.

A total of 379 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – down from 380 August 31.

They were among 24,375 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.

    A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.

    The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.