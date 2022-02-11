Pictures: Twitchers flock to Eastbourne to see rare bird

Bird watchers from across the country have visited Eastbourne this week to see a rare American robin. The bird was first spotted in the town on Tuesday, February 9, and it is the first time it has been seen in the county, according to the Sussex Ornithological Society.
People looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-142706001
The American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-142918001
People looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-143933001
People looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-143901001