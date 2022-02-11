Visitors who came to Eastbourne to see the American robin. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-142907001

Pictures: Twitchers flock to Eastbourne to see rare bird

Bird watchers from across the country have visited Eastbourne this week to see a rare American robin. The bird was first spotted in the town on Tuesday, February 9, and it is the first time it has been seen in the county, according to the Sussex Ornithological Society.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:13 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:13 pm

Bird watchers from across the country have visited Eastbourne this week to see a rare American robin. The bird was first spotted in the town on Tuesday, February 9, and it is the first time it has been seen in the county, according to the Sussex Ornithological Society.

Eastbourne sighting of the rare American robin is the first ever in Sussex

1.

People looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-142706001

Photo Sales

2.

The American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-142918001

Photo Sales

3.

People looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-143933001

Photo Sales

4.

People looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-221102-143901001

Photo Sales
AmericanSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 3