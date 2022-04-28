Reader’s letter: We must remain vigilant on Covid

The Eatbourne Herald published two letters from people dissatisfied with healthcare services in Eastbourne last week.

There are still large numbers of patients needing health and social care for Covid 19 infections.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff in all departments including administration are off sick. Some have long Covid.

SUS-220331-135920001

Staff are struggling and doing their best under sustained pressure.

This pressure has been increased by relaxing too many of the sensible precautions to slow the spread of the disease.

Government figures report that 1,782 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test in the UK in the seven days prior to the of April 23.

National news on April 25 reported severe pressure in hospitals and restrictions on care.

On March 31, Darrell Gale , the Director of Public Health for East Sussex explained: “The contribution of the public – all of us – remains vital. We can all play our part by ensuring we are fully vaccinated. Ensuring that we take care to avoid others if we have Covid 19 symptoms or have confirmed Covid 19 and to continue to consider wearing a face mask in crowded or enclosed spaces while infection rates are high’’.

Wearing a mask has been proven to minimise the spread of disease.

Business leaders are asking for government support to help cope with continued consequences of staff sickness.