Road closures: one for Eastbourne drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Eastbourne will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:41 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 9.30am January 9 to 3.30pm January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for Folkington Estates tree works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.