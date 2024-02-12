Road closures: one for Eastbourne drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Eastbourne will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 10am February 18 to 3pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Folkington road and Thornwell road, Two way traffic lights for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.