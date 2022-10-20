Two more deaths recorded in Eastbourne
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Eastbourne.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Eastbourne.
A total of 386 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 384 on September 8.
They were among 24,858 deaths recorded across the South East.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.
A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.