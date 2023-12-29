A quarter of older people not vaccinated against flu in East Sussex

A quarter of patients aged 65 and over in East Sussex have not been vaccinated against influenza, new figures show.

File photo dated 26/09/2020 of a nurse preparing flu vaccine jabs. People are being urged to get their flu jabs to help relieve pressure on the NHS ahead of winter.

A quarter of patients aged 65 and over in East Sussex have not been vaccinated against influenza, new figures show.

The NHS offers free flu jabs to the most vulnerable patients – such as those in older age groups, with weaker immune systems, or pregnant women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But new figures show 76% of 150,000 patients aged 65 and over in East Sussex had received a vaccine as of the end of November, with the remainder more vulnerable to the illness.

Most Popular

This was the same as the national average – 76% of people over 65 had been given a vaccine across England as of the end of November, leaving nearly a quarter of this group unvaccinated.

More recent figures – only available for England as a whole – show this figure has since increased slightly, to 77%. However, the NHS warns this is a lower proportion than at the same point last winter.

Official guidance says vaccinations remain "critically important", reducing the burden on the health service as it deals with regular winter pressures and the continued fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vulnerable people under 65 had lower coverage, with 38% vaccinated in East Sussex. Meanwhile, uptake among pregnant women was at 26% at the end of November.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, urged older people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19.

She said: "Flu vaccines help protect against the main types of flu viruses and although there's still a chance we might get flu even after vaccination, the symptoms are likely to be milder and more short-lived."

"With all the worries about the rising cost of living and energy prices and with the additional pressures on the NHS at wintertime, it’s more important than ever to stay fit and well this year, and getting these vaccinations will help," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at UKHSA, said infections are rising as people socialise indoors over the festive season.

"Nobody wants to get their new year off to a bad start, so be sure to gift yourself the best possible protection against flu and Covid-19 as we head into peak season."

She continued: "Pregnant women and those in clinical risk groups are at higher risk of complications from flu but over 60% of these groups remain unvaccinated, so we urge them to come forward."