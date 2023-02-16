Almost 100 more people died in East Sussex than expected in last four weeks

As the NHS deals with intense winter pressures, almost 100 more people have died in East Sussex than would be expected in the last four weeks, new figures show.

File photo dated 11/3/2014 of signage for the Main Entrance and Emergency Department at a hospital as waiting times in accident and emergency departments of NHS hospitals in England improved for the second week in succession, but still failed to meet the target of 95% of patients seen within four hours.

As the NHS deals with intense winter pressures, almost 100 more people have died in East Sussex than would be expected in the last four weeks, new figures show.

Health think tank, the King's Fund, said the latest data, which shows a sharp fall in the number of excess deaths across England and Wales, is welcome after a winter hit by high flu numbers, still some Covid-19 deaths and an NHS under intense pressure following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 166 deaths were registered in East Sussex in the week to January 27, the most recent week for which data is available.

Most Popular

Some 173 people were expected to die in that week, seven fewer deaths were recorded than expected, though this remains well below the two-year peak of 146 excess deaths in the week to January 29, 2021.

Since the turn of the year, ​95 excess deaths have​ been logged.

Across England, there were 548 excess deaths in the week to January 27 – a significant fall on the weekly average of 2,543 in the three weeks before since the turn of the year.The 3,746 excess deaths recorded in the week to January 13 was the highest on record in almost two years, dating back to the 5,120 logged in the week to February 5, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at the King's Fund, said the recent fall is due in part to falling deaths from flu and Covid-19. Milder weather following cold spells in December and early January has also helped.

Dr Raleigh added: "However, this lull should not lead to complacency. Emergency services remain under intense pressure and the NHS is also facing a rising backlog of care, with the waiting list now exceeding 7 million.

"The combination of over-stretched health and care services and growing unmet care needs will continue to present potential hazards to health for some time to come."

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on excess deaths is much reduced than during the previous peaks in 2020 and 2021, but is still present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week to January 27, 545 (4%) of the 13,296 registered deaths across the country had Covid-19 listed on the death certificate – during previous surges of excess deaths, the proportion of Covid-19-caused deaths rose above 33%.

Of them, six were in East Sussex.

The Department for Health and Social Care said the recent peak in excess deaths was caused by several factors, including high flu prevalence, cold weather, the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 and health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.