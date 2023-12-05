Care home gets positive rating in East Sussex
A care home has been found to be 'good' in East Sussex.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Thornbury Residential Home, was rated as 'good' on November 16. The home was last inspected on October 18.
A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.