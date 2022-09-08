Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drop in visits to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month

NHS England figures show 12,734 patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in August.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:15 am

Fewer patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 12,734 patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in August.

That was a drop of 4% on the 13,279 visits recorded during July, and 5% lower than the 13,397 patients seen in August 2021.

Most Popular

    The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 12,209 visits to A&E departments run by East Sussex Healthcare.

    ​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 24% were via minor injury units.

    Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

    That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

    At East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust:

    In August:

    There were 1,871 booked appointments, down from 2,165 in July

    66% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

    157 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 1% of patients

    Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

    The median time to treatment was 151 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

    Around 10% of patients left before being treated