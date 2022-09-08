Drop in visits to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month
NHS England figures show 12,734 patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in August.
Fewer patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 4% on the 13,279 visits recorded during July, and 5% lower than the 13,397 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 12,209 visits to A&E departments run by East Sussex Healthcare.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 24% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust:
In August:
There were 1,871 booked appointments, down from 2,165 in July
66% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
157 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 1% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 151 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 10% of patients left before being treated