East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was up from 11 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.

The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to June 30.