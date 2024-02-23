East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 16 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 16 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from 21 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to February 16.