East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was down from 26 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to Sep-01.