East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 30 on the same day the previous week.
There were 99 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 36 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from 43 in the previous seven days.