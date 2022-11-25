East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 30 on the same day the previous week.

There were 99 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.