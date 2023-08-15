East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was down from 24 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to August 4.