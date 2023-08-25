BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 20 was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to August 18.