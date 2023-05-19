East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 20 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 20 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was down from 51 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 29.
Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 51 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 15. This was down from 72 in the previous seven days.