East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 30 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 34% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 17 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to July 28.