East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 25 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
11 minutes ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.

There were 39 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

    Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21%.

    The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 5. This was up from eight in the previous seven days.