East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 26 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 26 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 26 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to August 25.