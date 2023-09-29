BREAKING
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 26 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 26 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 24 was down from 40 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 14 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to September 22.