East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 26 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 26 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 3 was down from 28 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 1.