East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 29 Covid-19 patients in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 29 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was down from 33 on the same day the previous week.
There were 44 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.
The figures also show that 26 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to Sep-05. This was up from 24 in the previous seven days.