East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 30 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 30 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 12 was down from 45 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,691 people in hospital with Covid as of November 12.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to November 10.